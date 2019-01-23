Heavy Machinery In Another Dark Match, WWE Partners With New Era, WWE 24 Trailer, WWE 2K19 DLC

– The WWE 2K19 Rising Stars Pack DLC is now available. The pack features Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, Lio Rush, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis and WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet. Above is a trailer for the pack and below is video of Ricochet’s entrance.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas saw Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeat The Colons, Primo and Epico. This week’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown did not feature any of the new call-ups from WWE NXT. EC3, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery were seen on Monday’s RAW while Nikki Cross was mentioned.

– WWE sent us the following announcement on their new partnership with New Era:

WWE® ANNOUNCES NEW ERA CAP AS AN OFFICIAL PARTNER

STAMFORD, Conn., January 22, 2019 – WWE and New Era Cap Co. Inc. today announced a new licensing agreement that makes the international sports and lifestyle brand an official headwear partner of WWE. As part of this new agreement, New Era Cap will produce select hats for marquee WWE events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series, as well as select headwear featuring logos, names and catch phrases of WWE Superstars and Legends.

“We’re excited to become an official headwear partner of WWE,” said Todd Sokolowski, Director of Core Sports at New Era Cap. “New Era Cap has a history of creating premium headwear with unique designs that excites fans and we look forward to bringing that to the WWE fanbase.”

“New Era is an iconic brand with a long track record of successfully working with the biggest sports and entertainment properties in the world,” said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “This partnership will give our fans another opportunity to represent their favorite WWE Superstars and Legends with best-in-class products.”

As an official headwear partner of the WWE, New Era Cap will create select products across all styles for men, women and kids. Beginning in April, merchandise will be available at www.neweracap.com, WWEShop.com and at select headwear retailers.

– As noted, the next WWE 24 documentary will air on Sunday night at 11pm ET after the Royal Rumble goes off the air on the WWE Network, featuring a special look at WrestleMania 34. Below is the trailer for the one-hour special: