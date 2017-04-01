Heavy Machinery At Takeover?, Eric Young Attacks No Way Jose Today (Video), More

– Below is a promo for tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” main event, which will see Bobby Roode defend the NXT Title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

– As noted, Aleister Black (Tommy End) will make his NXT TV debut against Andrade “Cien” Almas at the “Takeover: Orlando” event tonight. Below is another promo for Black’s arrival:

– “Heavy Machinery” Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic teased on social media that they may be in action at Takeover tonight, perhaps for a dark match. No word yet on if Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and Aliyah will be happening tonight either.

– WWE posted this video of SAnitY’s Eric Young attacking No Way Jose at WrestleMania 33 Axxess earlier today. Young will team with Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross to battle Jose, Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Ruby Riot later tonight.