Heavy Machinery WWE RAW Debut Video, Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush React, Shane McMahon’s Birthday

– Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight of Heavy Machinery also made their WWE RAW debuts on this week’s show from Memphis. As seen above, the former WWE NXT Superstars interrupted “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss and guest Paul Heyman, the same segment that saw Bliss reveal the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and announce that the winners would be decided with a six-team Elimination Chamber match next month.

As noted, EC3, Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans also made their RAW debuts this week. EC3 and Evans appeared in brief backstage segments while Cross teamed with Bayley and Natalya for a win over The Riott Squad. WWE noted that the call-ups will appear on RAW and SmackDown for the next few weeks until they are signed to a brand.

– Shane McMahon turns 49 years old today while former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly turns 32 and former WWE NXT UK competitor Tucker turns 29. Also, today would have been the 89th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Graham. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature The Miz throwing “The Best Birthday Bash In the World” for Shane.

– As noted, this week’s RAW saw Bobby Lashley become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion by winning a Triple Threat over Seth Rollins and former champion Dean Ambrose. As seen below, Lashley and Lio Rush took to Twitter after the match to celebrate the big win:

WHAT DID I TELL Y’ALL?!#THEALLMIGHTY DOESN’T MESS AROUND WHEN GOLD IS ON THE LINE!! #RAW https://t.co/kopxJ6nESh — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 15, 2019