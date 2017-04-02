Heyman Set For WrestleMania Pre-show, Cruiserweight Jokes On Battle Royal, Asuka

– Below is video of WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka being photographed with the new title after her win over Ember Moon at “Takeover: Orlando” last night:

– Maria Menounos and Charly Caruso will be joined by Paul Heyman in the Social Media Lounge for the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show tonight.

– Tony Nese took to Twitter and joked about no cruiserweights being in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 tonight: