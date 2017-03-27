HHH Breaks Down Goldberg vs. Lesnar Match Ahead Of Sunday’s WrestleMania 33

Triple H continues to make the media rounds to promote and spread awareness regarding this weekend’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando and WrestleMania 33 events in Orlando, Florida.

During one of many interviews he gave to multiple ESPN-related outlets over the past week, Triple H spoke with Peter Rosenberg for an interview on the Cheap Heat podcast about the WWE Universe’s anticipation of the WWE Universal Championship match between Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

“I think there’s a lot of hype, and people can say what they want about it, but there’s a lot of hype and a lot of buildup around the Goldberg and Lesnar [main event],” said HHH of the rematch between the two, which Goldberg won in shockingly quick fashion at this past November’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. “And, to me, that’s exciting. What are they going to do with it? And that’s the point you can get to. You can say whatever you want about it, but at the end of it, what are they going to do with that? And that’s awesome.”

The WWE COO continued, offering his in-ring breakdown of the matchup, which he admits is one giant question mark. “Yeah, I don’t [know what Goldberg is capable of at this point]. I’ve been in the ring with Brock and when Brock grabs you and throws you, you don’t have a whole lot of choice. It’s, ‘what can you handle in the landing?’ and so it’s going to be interesting to see where that all goes. I don’t know. And maybe Goldberg’s 100%, but even if you don’t look at it from that standpoint and you just look at it from the storyline standpoint, what are they going to do? Are they going to go 20 minutes? Are they going to go five? Go a minute? I don’t know!”

From there, after being asked by podcast host Peter Rosenberg about what he determined to be a total combined in-ring time of four minutes in his three WWE matches during his current / ongoing run, HHH jokingly claimed that it would be “awesome” if the Goldberg-Lesnar showdown went five minutes or better.

“Right,” said ‘The Cereberal Assassin” when Rosenberg pointed out the four minutes in three matches statistic. “So if he goes five, it’s awesome!”

Check out WrestleMania 33 this Sunday, April 2nd from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida live via pay-per-view or the WWE Network to see if the reigning WWE Universal Champion can and/or will indeed surpass the five-minute-mark. If you aren’t able to tune into the broadcast this Sunday, join us right here for the best WrestleMania 33 live play-by-play results coverage on the web!

To download the complete episode of ESPN’s “Cheap Heat” podcast featuring the above Triple H interview, visit ESPN.com.