HHH On Vince’s Reaction To Charlotte-Sasha Closing HIAC, Popularity Of Women

WWE CEO and part-time on-air performer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently appeared as a guest on the Gorilla Position Podcast and shared his opinion on how the “Women’s Revolution” in pro wrestling over the past few years came to be.

According to “The Game,” the rise in popularity of women’s wrestling came to be because of a combination of things happening in the world during the same time frame. As Triple H explained, the world has changed and women have gotten more into athletics over the past several years.

“I think that as The Attitude Era came to be and so many young people, women and young girls as well, were watching the product at that time, they just became this shift. And as the world changed, and women started to get more into athletics, it became more about them as athletes and them being role models in that athletic realm. Just everything started to change and about that time, those girls that were watching that era started to become where they were wanting to get into this industry and what they wanted out of it was change.”

Additionally, Triple H spoke about why he feels the pro wrestling fanbase was also ready for a change and explained why the women talent on the WWE roster and prior to that, the NXT roster, deserve all of the credit for the increasing popularity of the division over the years.

“I think the fanbase was also [ready for change]. For me I look at WWE and I think ‘what would I want to see as a fan? How would I create a Superstar?’ and I sit from the fan point-of-view because that’s where I started. It’s no different with the women. I saw these amazing athletes. And sometimes I would see these amazing athletes that train hard, that dieted hard, train hard, work just as hard as being performers, but weren’t always given the same platforms. And I don’t want to say ‘opportunities’. They were given opportunities, just given to them in a different way. I wanted to change that, so I started to begin to look at them differently as athletes and I just told those stories differently and presented them as the athletes that they were. And it was all the right place, the right time type of thing. At that time, you had Venus Williams and Serena Williams; you had Ronda Rousey coming up; and you just had the US Women’s soccer team. You had all these things kind of happening all at once where women and athletics were becoming a much more prominent thing in the forefront of everybody’s mind and they were being accepted more as athletes. It was really for me giving them the opportunity and knowing they had the ability to go knock it out of the park. It made my job really easy. I give the girls an opportunity and they go and steal the show. And then, I’d give them another opportunity and they’d steal the show. The fanbase was catching on to that and they were clamoring for it themselves.”

“The King of Kings” also spoke about the way his father-in-law, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, felt regarding Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks going on last as the main event of last year’s Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.