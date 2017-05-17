Hideo Itami – Bobby Roode Promo, Latest NXT Teaser From Mattel, Cathy Kelley On The Road

Posted by Scott Lazara May 17, 2017 0 Comment

– As noted, tonight’s “Takeover: Chicago” go-home edition of WWE NXT will feature appearances from NXT Champion Bobby Roode and #1 contender Hideo Itami. WWE posted this promo for the two going into tonight’s show:

– Cathy Kelley noted on Twitter that she will be working this week’s NXT Road Trip live events going into Takeover weekend. No word yet on if she may be helping with hosting the live events or filming material but she tweeted the following:

– NXT posted another new teaser for the Mattel announcement that will be made before Takeover this coming Saturday night. It appears a new line of NXT toys will be released. You can see the latest teaser below:

For those who missed it, below are the two teasers from earlier this week: