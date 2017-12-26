Hideo Itami Knocks CM Punk Before RAW In Chicago, The Rock – Walk Of Fame, Ratings Delay Reminder

– The Rock’s YouTube channel posted this exclusive video from his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. As noted, Rock’s star is located at 681 Hollywood Boulevard at the Hollywood & Highland Complex.

– As a reminder, this week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown ratings will be delayed due to the Christmas holiday. RAW numbers should be available on Wednesday while SmackDown numbers will be released on Thursday. WWE stock updates are also delayed due to Christmas but they will resume on Tuesday.

– Hideo Itami tweeted the following jab at CM Punk going into tonight’s WWE RAW from Chicago, Punk’s hometown. Itami made his RAW debut last Monday and his 205 Live debut on Tuesday, picking up wins on each night with the move that Punk borrowed from him. Itami wrote this tweet from backstage at RAW: