Hideo Itami has reportedly finished up with WWE.

Itami reportedly requested his release this week and finished up with the loss to Akira Tozawa on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode, according to Fightful. Word backstage is that Itami will be granted the release pending a 90-day non compete clause.

Itami was said to be unhappy with how he was being used, like others who have reportedly asked for their releases – The Revival, Mike Kanellis & Maria Kanellis, and Dean Ambrose.