Historic WWE Match In Abu Dhabi, The Usos Call Out RAW Tag Team (Video), The Rock

– WWE posted this new video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos calling out RAW brand Superstars Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose. They talk about putting several tag teams on lock down and defeating RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar at WWE Survivor Series. The Usos say there is just one team left and they run with The Big Dog, WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. The Usos go on to accuse Rollins & Ambrose of ducking them and say they won’t be able to run forever. They also call on fans to help make the match happen by using social media.

– Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has been confirmed for Thursday’s WWE live event in Abu Dhabi. This will be a history-making match as it’s the first WWE women’s match to be held in that country.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock is partnering with Amazon for an early screening of “Jumanji” for Amazon Prime members this Friday, December 8th. Rock tweeted the following on the promotion: