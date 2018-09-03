Home Invasion Angle On Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown?

It looks like this week’s SmackDown may actually feature a segment with Samoa Joe at the home of WWE Champion AJ Styles.

WWE posted the following teaser for the segment:

Will Samoa Joe actually go to AJ Styles’ home?

With a WWE Championship rematch scheduled between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Hell in a Cell event, The Samoan Submission Machine has continued to push the Phenomenal One’s buttons to try and throw the champion off his game. Joe crossed the line once again last week, calling the WWE Champion’s wife while AJ watched in the ring, saying he was going to pay a visit to the Styles home this week. Will Joe make good on his words?