Homicide Charges Against Jimmy Snuka Dropped

Murder charges against Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka have been dropped. According to The Morning Call, a Lehigh County judge dismissed criminal charges against the WWE Hall of Famer this week in relation t the death of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino in 1983.

The decision was reportedly made after Judge Kelly L. Banach reviewed Snuka’s medical records. Snuka has been diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer and isn’t expected to live beyond six months. The judge ruled that due to Snuka’s poor health, he can’t be tried until his condition improves — if it improves.

Snuka’s attorney Robert Kirwan told The Morning Call that “the medical evidence showed that he was not getting better, and in fact he’s getting worse.” Argentino was just 23 when she died in ’83, and her sister said that she thinks Snuka’s incompetency defense is a “total act.”

Snuka is accused of repeatedly assaulting Argentino at a motel in Pennsylvania and then leaving her in their room to die. Argentino had a skull fracture, which Snuka reportedly told a 911 operator happened outside the motel room when she hit her head on the ground while “fooling around.”