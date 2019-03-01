Honor Rising: Japan Results

Here are the results from the two-day show that Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling held in Tokyo last weekend.

Night One:

Marty Scurll defeated Ren Narita via submission with the chickenwing

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shota Umino via submission with the Napalm Death kneebar

Jushin Thunder Liger and Jonathan Gresham defeated Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles) via pinfall after Liger trapped Ishimori in a rolling crucifix

Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Tomoaki Honma, and Toa Henare defeated The Brisoe Brothers (Jay and Mark Briscoe) and the Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) via pinfall after Juice rolled up Mark. After the match, G.O.D. attacked the Briscoes.

Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Colt Cabana, Cheeseburger, and Delirious via pinfall to retain the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships, after Toru Yano hit Delirious with a low blow and a rolled him up with a schoolboy. After the match, Delirious low blowed Colt Cabana.

Will Ospreay defeated Dalton Castle to retain the NEVER Openweight Championship via pinfall after hitting the Stormbreaker

Jeff Cobb defeated Hirooki Goto via pinfall to retain the ROH Television Championship, after hitting Tour of the Islands. Great match.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay Lethal defeated The Kingdom (Matt Raven, TK O’Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) via pinfall after Lethal hit the Lethal Injection on Marseglia for the win. After the match, The Kingdom attacked Lethal.

Night Two:

Jonathan Gresham and Toa Henare defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku) via submission after TAKA tapped out to Gresham’s octopus stretch

Marty Scurll defeated Robbie Eagles via submission with the chickenwing

Toru Yano and Colt Cabana defeated Delirious and Cheeseburger via pinfall after Cabana hit the Chicago Skyline and rolled up Delirious for the victory

CHAOS (Will Ospreay and Hirooki Goto) defeated Jeff Cobb and Dalton Castle via pinfall after Ospreay hit the Stormbreaker on Cobb for the win

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi) defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) via pinfall after Naito hit Marseglia with Destino

Jay Lethal defeated TK O’Ryan via pinfall with the Lethal Injection to retain the ROH World Championship. After the match, Matt Taven attacked Lethal and told him he’d see him at the 17th Anniversary Show.

Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and SANADA) to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships via pinfall, after G.O.D. hit SANADA with the Super Powerbomb.

The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark Briscoe) defeated Lifeblood (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) to retain the ROH Tag Team Championships via pinfall. After the match, G.O.D. came out to set up a “winner takes all” match for the G1 Supercard on April 6th.