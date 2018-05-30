Horrible News For This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership

Monday’s Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW, featuring the women’s Last Chance Gauntlet Match with Sasha Banks winning in the main event, drew 2.494 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.668 million viewers and a new viewership low for 2018. This is the second lowest RAW viewership in history, barely beating the September 26th, 2016 show that drew 2.478 million viewers. That episode went up against the Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, which drew 30 million viewers, plus the NFL’s Monday Night Football, which drew 8 million viewers that night.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.593 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.792 million), the second hour drew 2.591 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.767 million) and the final hour drew 2.300 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.447 million).

RAW was #4 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NBA Playoffs, Inside The NBA Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs pre-game show. RAW was #5 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA Playoffs, Inside The NBA Playoffs, the NBA Playoffs pre-game show and Love & Hip-Hop.

The NBA Playoffs topped the night with almost 18 million viewers for the pre-game show and the actual game.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode: 3.352 million viewers

March 19th Episode: 3.327 million viewers

March 26th Episode: 3.366 million viewers

April 2nd Episode: 3.357 million viewers

April 9th Episode: 3.921 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)

April 16th Episode: 3.622 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 23rd Episode: 3.104 million viewers

April 30th Episode: 3.066 million viewers

May 7th Episode: 2.689 million viewers (post-Backlash episode)

May 14th Episode: 2.741 million (taped show from London)

May 21st Episode: 2.668 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.494 million viewers

June 4th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode