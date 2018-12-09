House of Hardcore Indie Darlings Results – 12/08/2018

By
Bob Krites
-

House of Hardcore
Indie Darlings
2300 Arena, Philadelphia
12/08/2018

Fallah Bahh def. “All Ego” Ethan Page

Britt Baker def. Angelina Love (w/ Velvet Sky)

Gangrel def. Alex Reynolds

Three-Way Match – Austin Ace def. Clayton Gainz and Dave Crist

RJ City & David Arquette def. Tyrus & Robert Strauss

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
Nick Aldis (c) def. Brian Cage

Intermission. Big Cass suffers a seizure and Tommy Dreamer comes out to address the crowd.

The Briscoes def. Rich Swann & Teddy Hart

HOH Twitch TV Championship
Willie Mack (c) def. Shane Strickland