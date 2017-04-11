House Of Horrors Announced For WWE Payback

The first-ever “House of Horrors” match will take place at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view with WWE Champion Randy Orton defending against former champion Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt appeared on tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of RAW and announced that the red brand is his new home. He then announced the match for Payback but WWE has not announced Orton coming to RAW as of this writing. The match at Payback could be a RAW vs. SmackDown match.

Below is the updated card for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose:

House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville