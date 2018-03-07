How Much Is Vince McMahon Worth?, Vince & Donald Trump Make Forbes List

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is ranked #1,394 on the 2018 Forbes Billionaire List.

Forbes has Vince’s 2018 Billionaires net worth at $1.7 billion as of today. They have Vince’s Real Time net worth at $1.8 billion as of today.

This is Vince’s second straight ranking on the annual list put out by Forbes. He missed the billionaire threshold in 2016 by just two months.

On a related note, WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States Donald Trump is ranked #766 on the list. He ranked #544 last year. Forbes has Trump’s net worth at $3.1 billion as of today.