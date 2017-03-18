How Much Money Triple H, The McMahon Family, & Kevin Dunn Earned in 2016

Triple H is well-rewarded for his duties in WWE according to the company’s recent proxy filing with the SEC. WWE released their Proxy statement this month, which revealed the base pays for several WWE executives.

Triple H earned $3.993 million in 2016, up from his $3.112 million in earnings the year prior. The Game’s earnings break down to $601,933 in base salary, $499,992 in stock awards, $419,531 in non-equity incentives and $2,471,961 for “all other compensation,” which would include his pay as a performer.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon earned a $3.071 million salary in 2016, down from $3.3 million in 2015. WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn earned $4.637 million last year, down from $4.758 million in 2015. Shane McMahon earned $2.15 million last year for “performance fees” and royalties, and Stephanie earned $2 million.

Elsewhere on the proxy statement, WWE lists Chief Revenue & Marketing Office Michelle D. Wilson as earning $4.317 million, and Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George A. Barrios as earning $4.3 million.

According to Forbes, these numbers don’t include dividends and bonuses.