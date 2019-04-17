New WWE talents that are signed to developmental contracts are paid on average $50,000 to $150,000 per year, according to the new WWE feature in Sports Business Journal. The average pay for developmental talents is around $80,000 per year.

It was also noted that talent salaries can climb into the seven figures if they make it to the top of the company on RAW or SmackDown.

Triple H spoke with SBJ and said talents are taught technique, timing, camera awareness and presence, and how to avoid injury once signed.

“It’s the emotional storytelling,” Triple H said. “We are way more akin to ‘Rocky’ the movie than boxing, from the shooting and production of it.”

SBJ noted that WWE produces more than 1,500 hours of content every year. Triple H commented on the story-telling in WWE and feeding that content with compelling talent.

“If all other sports are just point and shoot, follow the ball, or follow the action or follow the fight, we are making a television show,” he said. “We’re making a movie. So ours is about the story in the ring. How are we going to tell the story and then how are we going to connect fans to it?”