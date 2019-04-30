– Former WWE Champion The Rock has made Variety’s 2019 Star Salaries list. They list The Great One at making $20 million per film in 2019. Variety noted that Rock routinely makes $20 million or more on his big action movies.

– As seen below, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese for tonight’s episode.

There’s no word yet on when #1 contender Ariya Daivari will get his title shot from Nese.