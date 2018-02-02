How Was Impact Viewership For The Beginning Of Their New Era?

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode, the latest reboot for the company with Austin Aries returning to win the Impact World Heavyweight Title from Eli Drake, drew 319,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 310,000 viewers for the Genesis edition of the show and the best number going back to August 17th, 2017.

Impact ranked #136 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week’s show ranked #138.

The NBA topped the night with two games that drew more than 2.7 million viewers combined.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode