How Was This Week’s Impact Viewership With The Original LAX Returning?

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling, featuring the return of Homicide & Hernandez in the closing segment plus Brian Cage vs. Kongo Kong in the main event, drew 304,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 254,000 viewers, which was the lowest viewership of 2018 and the lowest viewership going back to mid-December 2017. This week’s viewership was the first to break 300,000 since mid-May.

Impact ranked #96 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week’s show ranked #125.

Hannity topped the night in viewership with 3.122 million viewers. A replay of “Captain America: Civil War” on TNT was #1 in the 18-49 demographic with 1.473 million viewers.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis episode)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers

February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers

February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers

March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers

March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads episode)

March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers

March 22nd Episode: 362,000 viewers

March 29th Episode: 399,000 viewers

April 5th Episode: 294,000 viewers

April 12th Episode: 381,000 viewers

April 19th Episode: 373,000 viewers

April 26th Episode: 308,000 viewers (post-Redemption episode)

May 3rd Episode: 299,000 viewers

May 10th Episode: 295,000 viewers

May 17th Episode: 326,000 viewers

May 24th Episode: 263,000 viewers

May 31st Episode: 283,000 viewers (Under Pressure episode)

June 7th Episode: 296,000 viewers

June 14th Episode: 276,000 viewers

June 21st Episode: 262,000 viewers

June 28th Episode: 254,000 viewers

July 5th Episode: 304,000 viewers

July 12th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode