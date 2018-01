How Was Total Divas Viewership After Last Week’s Low Number?

Wednesday’s WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 593,000 viewers and ranked #20 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week’s episode, which drew 516,000 viewers and ranked #46 for the night.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season:

Episode 1: 556,000 viewers

Episode 2: 500,000 viewers

Episode 3: 629,000 viewers

Episode 4: 548,000 viewers

Episode 5: 562,000 viewers

Episode 6: 517,000 viewers

Episode 7: 612,000 viewers

Episode 8: 684,000 viewers

Episode 9: 516,000 viewers

Episode 10: 593,000 viewers

Episode 11:

Episode 12:

Episode 13:

Episode 14:

Episode 15:

Episode 16: