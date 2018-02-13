How Was WWE RAW Viewership With More Elimination Chamber Hype?

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring the Second Chance Fatal 5 Way as the main event with Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Apollo Crews, drew 3.105 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 3.055 million viewers. This week’s show featured John Cena in the opening segment and Sasha Banks vs. Bayley advertised ahead of time.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.262 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 3.161 million), the second hour drew 3.216 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 3.212 million) and the final hour drew 2.837 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.793 million).

RAW was #1 for the night in viewership this week. RAW was also #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, for the second week in a row.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode