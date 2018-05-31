How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership After Last Week’s Low?

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Samoa Joe defeating Big Cass and Daniel Bryan in the Triple Threat main event, drew 2.195 million viewers. This is the exact same as last week’s 2.195 million viewers, which is the lowest SmackDown viewership since the Halloween 2017 episode, which drew 2.119 million viewers. The last non-holiday SmackDown episode to do this bad was the June 13th, 2017 episode, which drew 2.072 million viewers.

SmackDown was #7 in viewership for the night on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, The Last Word and The Five. SmackDown was #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic.

Hannity topped the night in viewership with 3.451 million viewers. There was no competition from the NBA or the NHL last night.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 2.494 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.668 million viewers and a new viewership low for 2018. This was the second lowest RAW viewership in history, barely beating the September 26th, 2016 show that drew 2.478 million viewers. That episode went up against the Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, which drew 30 million viewers, plus the NFL’s Monday Night Football, which drew 8 million viewers that night.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)

February 6th Episode: 2.505 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 2.449 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 2.692 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 2.590 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 20th Episode: 2.888 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 2.576 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 2.467 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 2.952 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)

April 17th Episode: 2.796 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 24th Episode: 2.549 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.436 million viewers

May 8th Episode: 2.293 million viewers (post-Backlash episode)

May 15th Episode: 2.298 million viewers (taped show from London)

May 22nd Episode: 2.195 million viewers

May 29th Episode: 2.195 million viewers

June 5th Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode