How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership For Friend vs. Friend Main Event?

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in the main event, drew 2.505 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.509 million viewers. This week’s SmackDown also featured Liv Morgan vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match and Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode advertised ahead of time.

SmackDown was #10 in viewership for this week on cable, behind Curse of Oak Island, NBA on TNT, Fixer Upper, Rachel Maddow, Hannity, Tucker Carlson, The Ingraham Angle, The Story and The Five. SmackDown was #3 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA and Curse of Oak Island.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 3.055 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.395 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble episode.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)

February 6th Episode: 2.505 million viewers

February 13th Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode