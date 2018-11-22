Huge Backstage Update On WrestleMania 35 Plans For Brock Lesnar

Regarding recent WWE creative changes, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon has been in the mood to shake plans up as of late.

The current plan is for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to face WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35. This was not stated but it’s likely that Rollins will drop the Intercontinental Title before WrestleMania, perhaps to Dean Ambrose in their match at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work TLC but his next major show will be the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Lesnar is scheduled to face Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble. Strowman is undergoing elbow surgery soon but the feeling is that he will be good to go by January.

The Rollins vs. Lesnar feud is scheduled to play off Roman Reigns in some fashion but we don’t have specifics yet. We noted before that current plans call for Reigns’ leukemia battle to be brought up in the storylines going forward.