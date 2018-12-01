Huge Indie Name Signs Exclusive ROH Deal

PWInsider is reporting that top indie star PCO has signed a full time, exclusive contract with Ring of Honor and will be starting with the promotion immediately. As seen on recent ROH TV episodes, a video featuring a heartbeat monitor has aired. That is leading up to his debut.

On Twitter, PCO has referred to the deal as “The biggest contract and opportunity of my career!”

It is believed PCO signed within the last several days. He has begun pulling off independent dates and is finished with Major League Wrestling, where he had been appearing over the last year.

As of now he is still scheduled to face Masato Tanaka in GCW on December 29.