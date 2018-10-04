Huge Name At WWE SmackDown 1000?, Video Of Jerry Lawler At Donald Trump Event

– As seen below, The Memphis Commercial Appeal has released video of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and his longtime partner Lauryn McBride attending a rally for President Donald Trump in Southaven, Mississippi earlier this week. Lawler can be seen wearing a Trump t-shirt.

– WWE officials are trying to sign The Rock to appear at the big SmackDown 1000 event on October 16 from Washington, DC, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As we’ve noted, names advertised for the big event include The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Vickie Guerrero, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and Torrie Wilson. WWE has also announced an Evolution reunion for the show with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista. It’s been reported that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will also be in attendance.