Huge News On Shawn Michaels Coming Out Of Retirement For WWE

The working idea within WWE right now is that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is coming out of retirement, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Word is that Michaels will not be working a singles match and the targeted date, if not the scheduled date, is Friday, November 2 for the next big event from Saudi Arabia.

As we’ve noted, the rumors of Michaels returning to the ring increased after his in-ring segment with The Undertaker on Monday’s RAW. Michaels confirmed that he will be at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6 for the “final battle” between Taker and Triple H. It’s possible that this match leads to Shawn’s return match in Saudi Arabia.

There is some speculation on Michaels coming out of retirement at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, and that’s always possible, but word is that the return is being planned for Saudi Arabia. WWE officials did make a big push for Michaels to work the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia this past April but that obviously didn’t happen.