Huge News On WrestleMania 35 Plans For John Cena, Lars Sullivan Leaves WWE & Goes Home?

WWE has had plans to do Lars Sullivan vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 35, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, that match may not happen due to a situation that came up this week.

Sullivan was scheduled to make his main roster debut at the January 7 RAW from Orlando, likely a dark match. Sullivan either didn’t show up to the arena or did show up, and left the building, apparently due to an anxiety attack.

WWE officials talked with Sullivan and smoothed things over, and everything was fine. Sullivan was then supposed to work a dark match the next night at SmackDown in Jacksonville but he didn’t show up, and apparently flew back home to Colorado. No other details on his status and the match with Cena are known at this time.

Lars had been scheduled for a “monster push” on WWE’s main roster. You could assume that Lars would have won his first big match, against Cena at WrestleMania, but a source noted to the Observer that the win could be premature. While the match was on the books for WrestleMania, officials had not discussed the finish.

It’s believed that the Cena vs. Sullivan feud would have kicked off at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month. We should know more on if the match will happen then.