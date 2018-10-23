Huge Update On WWE Possibly Nixing Crown Jewel, John Cena Wants No Part?

The WWE writers were told on Monday that John Cena will not be making the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. This seemingly confirms at least part of the report made on Monday by Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox, that Cena and Daniel Bryan had told officials they were not going. Meltzer did not have an update on Bryan.

Cena is scheduled to participate in the eight-man World Cup tournament. WWE officials were reportedly looking to replace Cena in the tournament but he was still being advertised during RAW and is still being advertised as of this writing.

Meltzer adds that the Crown Jewel event is currently in jeopardy and the chances of the show happening as scheduled are looking worse than they did last week. Tickets have been moved back from last Friday to the day of the show.

WrestleVotes also reported on Cena’s status for Crown Jewel being up in the air, as seen below:

I don’t know how or when, but John Cena has told WWE he won’t be appearing at Crown Jewel. I’ve heard the show is back in “wait and see mode.” This is a mess. https://t.co/qaIC9jvv6N — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 23, 2018