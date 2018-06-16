Huge WWE Event Announced For Australia, The Undertaker to Wrestle, Vince McMahon Comments

WWE has announced a Super Show-Down event for Saturday, October 6th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

The main event of the show will see Triple H battle The Undertaker. Other stars advertised include John Cena, Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Show, RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt, Australian stars Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, and more.

Below is WWE’s full announcement with comments from Vince McMahon and above is a video from the WWE Chairman:

WWE’S biggest stars come to Australia for WWE Super Show-Down on October 6

MELBOURNE, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn. — As first reported by the Sunday Herald Sun, WWE, in partnership with TEG Dainty, will return to Australia with WWE Super Show-Down, a historic event taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, October 6, 2018, featuring the largest collection of WWE Superstars and Legends ever to appear in the country.

Tickets for WWE Super Show-Down will be available Thursday, June 28, at 10 a.m. AEST via ticketek.com.au. An exclusive Telstra Thanks pre-sale for customers starts this Friday, June 22, at 12 noon AEST, and is open until Tuesday, June 26, at 10 p.m. AEST. Further ticket information is available at tegdainty.com. The event will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world.

Fans attending WWE Super Show-Down will see The Undertaker take on Triple H for the first time since WrestleMania 28, plus all their favorite Superstars, including John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Nia Jax, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Show, Bray Wyatt, Australian tag team Billie Kay & Peyton Royce of The IIconics, and many more.*

“WWE Super Show-Down will be one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the decade,” said Paul Dainty, President & CEO of TEG Dainty. “After the historic Global Warning event in 2002, TEG Dainty is excited to be making history once again with WWE. Australia has always been a special place for WWE, and our fans are among the most enthusiastic on the globe. This once-in-a-lifetime spectacular will showcase Australia to a global audience of millions in one of the world’s most iconic sports stadiums.”

“WWE Super Show-Down will be an epic event,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Our partnership with Paul Dainty reflects our ongoing commitment to the market and provides an opportunity to deliver an event of this magnitude.”

“The eyes of the world will be on the Melbourne Cricket Ground in October when thousands of visitors from across Australia and the world descend on our great city for WWE Super Show-Down,” said Victorian Minister for Tourism & Major Events, John Eren. “The Victorian Government will keep bringing the biggest events to our state because these events are good for our economy, good for our tourism industry and good for local jobs.”

The largest WWE event previously held in Australia was the Global Warning event in 2002 at Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium, setting an entertainment attendance record of 56,743.

*Talent line-up referenced and depicted above is subject to change. Go to www.tegdainty.com/wwe to join the ticket waitlist.