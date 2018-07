WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his wife have been spotted in Miami, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word yet on if Hogan is scheduled to be at tonight’s WWE RAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami but the timing is interesting.

Hogan was recently reinstated into the Hall of Fame and is considered to be back with the company. There’s also no word yet on if Hogan has signed a new WWE deal but we will keep you updated.