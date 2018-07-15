Hulk Hogan Back In The WWE Hall Of Fame, Hogan Notes From Backstage At Extreme Rules

WWE has announced that Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the Hall of Fame.

Hogan is currently backstage for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and has been apologetic to those he has interacted with, according to PWInsider. Hogan reportedly made it a point to tell everyone about being careful with what you say because there could be someone recording. Talents were said to be appreciative and gave Hogan a warm reaction. Hogan met with top WWE officials before talking to Superstars.

Below is WWE’s announcement along with a tweet from Hogan:

Hulk Hogan reinstated into WWE Hall of Fame

STAMFORD, Conn. — After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.