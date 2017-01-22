Hulk Hogan, Goldberg & Others React To Tito Ortiz Beating Chael Sonnen

Following his impressive first-round submission victory over Chael Sonnen in his retirement bout at Bellator 170 in Inglewood, California on Saturday night, UFC Hall Of Famer and all-around MMA legend Tito Ortiz is the talk of the town in the MMA community.

Ortiz defeated Sonnen via rear-naked choke submission at the 2:03 mark of the very first round in the main event of Saturday’s Bellator 170 event at The Forum, which aired live and free on Spike TV.

After his victory and retirement celebration inside the cage, Ortiz was the focus of many MMA fighters’ tweets and social media entires this week. Below are some of the reaction tweets from past WWE Superstars such as Hulk Hogan, Ken Shamrock, Jim Ross and current WWE Superstar Bill Goldberg.

Congrats @titoortiz ,great victory,I still want to see u beat his ass real bad brother only love4U. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 22, 2017

"Congratulations @titoortiz ….. thank you for shutting his mouth! Timeless career no doubt #Bellator170 #hewasnext — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 22, 2017