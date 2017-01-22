Hulk Hogan, Goldberg & Others React To Tito Ortiz Beating Chael Sonnen

Posted by Matt Boone January 22, 2017 0 Comment

Following his impressive first-round submission victory over in his retirement bout at in Inglewood, California on Saturday night, UFC Hall Of Famer and all-around MMA legend is the talk of the town in the MMA community.

Ortiz defeated Sonnen via rear-naked choke submission at the 2:03 mark of the very first round in the main event of Saturday’s Bellator 170 event at The Forum, which aired live and free on Spike TV.

After his victory and retirement celebration inside the cage, Ortiz was the focus of many MMA fighters’ tweets and social media entires this week. Below are some of the reaction tweets from past WWE Superstars such as , Ken Shamrock, and current WWE Superstar .

For complete Bellator 170 results, click here.