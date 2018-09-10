Hulk Hogan Disses The Shield, Talks About Why The nWo Is Reuniting Next Month

Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan talking to TMZ Sports about his nWo reunion tour with WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, The Outsiders. The tour kicks off on Saturday, October 27 at Mango’s Tropical Cafe in Orlando. Full details and tickets are available at HulkHogan.com.

“Brother, I told you guys this was 4-life,” The Hulkster said. “It’s been over 20 years and it’s still the talk of the wrestling business. You can watch the WWE or the other wrestling shows and always see the nWo shirts in the audience. So, myself and big Kevin and Scott Hall, we all decided that after 20 years, we’ve all made appearances, but never been together before. All the promoters, all the comic cons and everybody all over the country, they want the original three members.”

Hogan was also asked about The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) possibly going up against the nWo, and who would come out on top.

“We would murder the bums, brother. We’d kill them,” Hogan said. “We laid the ground rules for taking shortcuts, we laid the ground rules for there’s no substitute for victory. I used to wrestle with Roman Reigns’ dad. You’ve seen pictures of me holding Roman Reigns as a baby. We taught them almost everything we know.”

Hogan also talked about how he got the entire nWo to switch brands of beer backstage in WCW, from Bud Light “pee water” to Miller Lite.