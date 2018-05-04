Hulk Hogan Getting Closer To A WWE Return

TMZ reports that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is getting closer to returning to WWE.

Hogan and WWE officials have had recent “positive” talks, according to the report. Members of the Saudi Royal Family reportedly wanted Hogan to work the recent Greatest Royal Rumble event and while that did not happen, the request triggered another dialogue between WWE and The Hulkster.

WWE is now looking to bring Hogan back but they want to do it “the right way,” according to TMZ. Hogan was released by WWE back in 2015 after the racist comments debacle that he went through. TMZ notes that everyone wants to be sensitive to the audience that was offended by Hogan’s comments while showing that he learned from his mistakes and is a changed man.

WWE officials were said to be paying close attention to Hogan’s speech at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this week, as they wanted to see how it was received by the public. Hogan’s speech went over well with the crowd and he received a loud ovation.