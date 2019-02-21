More On The Hulk Hogan Movie From Netflix

As noted on Wednesday, actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor) has signed on to play WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in a new biopic from Netflix. The movie will reportedly focus on Hogan’s rise in pro wrestling and the beginnings of Hulkamania, not some of the issues from the later years of his life. Hogan will serve as a consultant and an Executive Producer for the movie. Eric Bischoff, Hemsworth, director Todd Phillips and actor Bradley Cooper are also serving as producers.

The project is in the very early stages and there is still a lot of work to do on the project, according to PWInsider. There been no additional casting done for the movie, beyond Hemsworth starring as The Hulkster. No work has been done on the screenplay as well, but it will be written by John Pollono and Scott Silver. Once everything is finalized, the screenplay work will begin and once all sides are happy with the script, the crew will jump right into production.

Netflix is said to be very high on the project. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on new information on the movie as it becomes available.