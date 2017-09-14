Hulk Hogan On Vince McMahon & Kevin Owens, SmackDown Social Stats, Braun Strowman

– Below is alternate footage of Braun Strowman dominating WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and John Cena on this week’s RAW from Anaheim:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind the “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief” special. SmackDown had 177,000 interactions on Twitter with 33,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 153,000 interactions and 36,000 authors. SmackDown also had 73,000 Facebook interactions with 46,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 72,000 interactions and 46,000 authors.

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan tweeted the following on the angle between Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon on last night’s SmackDown, which saw Owens bust Vince open and destroy him to end the show. The attack came after Vince announced Owens vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon for inside Hell In a Cell at the October 8th pay-per-view.