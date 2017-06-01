Hulk Hogan Possibly Working With WWE Again Soon

There has once again been lots of talk within WWE about Hulk Hogan returning to work for the company, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Coming out of the racist comments debacle from 2016, Hogan’s WWE return has depended on the company being reasonably sure that bringing him back won’t cause a big backlash. It’s possible he’s re-hired for some sort of Ambassador role in the near future.

A Hogan poster was recently featured in the WWE Kids magazine, which is released internationally but not in the United States. Hogan has also said he and Vince McMahon have had talks about a return.