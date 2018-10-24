Hulk Hogan Returning To WWE At Crown Jewel?, Hogan’s Big Idea For His Future

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently spoke with The Orlando Sentinel and said he’s looking forward to a future with WWE now that he’s been reinstated into the Hall. Hogan also indicated that he may be going to Saudi Arabia with the company for Crown Jewel, if the event isn’t moved to a new location.

The Hulkster also said he’s looking forward to WrestleMania 35 in April.

“There are a lot of plans in the works,” Hogan said. “I’m looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania — but yeah, we’re moving forward at a rapid pace. It’s exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone.”

Regarding his future with WWE, the 65 year old revealed an idea he has for how he would end his wrestling career.

“This is a total ego trip, but this is what I would love: To be the hood ornament of the WWE, to be the Babe Ruth of the WWE, and to always be around when any of the big stuff is going on…” Hogan said. “I sure would love to be a part of the WrestleManias and the big events and the grand openings and the new conquests of the WWE. Saudi Arabia! Hong Kong! China! Antarctica! The North Pole! Whatever it is, I’d like to be part of the ongoing growth of the wrestling business, and be with WWE the whole time, that’s the only place to be.”