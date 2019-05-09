WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently appeared on Booker T’s podcast to discuss a variety of topics. One of the more interesting aspects of the show was Hogan talking about WCW’s handing of the New World Order/nWo faction.

The nWo was originally a three-man team featuring Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. The stable ended up recruiting many members nowhere near the caliber of the original three and it ‘killed’ the gimmick. Hogan said of the group that “I think that if Eric could have went back, I think he would have handled it much differently. Believe it or not, for Eric to be in that spot, it’s not like he had been in 20 territories you know what I mean? So, for him to run the company like that this is like his first territory really. So running your first territory you are going to make mistakes. It’s not like he worked for different territories. This was his first gig and they threw him right in the main event. He’s running the company. So of course you tend to make mistakes. But I think he probably would have re-thought a lot of things if he had to do it over again now.”

Credit to The Hall of Fame w/ Booker T and a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

