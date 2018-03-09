Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker Coming To A Screen, The Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet, The Bella Twins

– The Bella Twins and their Birdiebee company are celebrating International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month with a new #BeeFearless campaign on social media. Details are at this link and in the video below:

– Deadline reports that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s legal battle with the Gawker website and founder Nick Denton, and tech titan Peter Thiel, is being developed for a feature film or limited series. David A. Neuman’s Blackrock Production has acquired rights to develop and produce Ryan Holiday’s “Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue” book, which was just released last Tuesday and was written with access & cooperation from Hogan, Thiel, Denton, Hogan’s lawyer Charles Harder and others. The civil case led to Hogan receiving a $140 million judgment against Gawker Media.

– As speculated, WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream’s recent negative comments on the indies are apparently building to a feud with newcomer Ricochet. We now know that Dream, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain and Ethan Carter III will compete in a Ladder Match at “Takeover: New Orleans” to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion.

WWE picked up on recent social media jabs between Dream and Ricochet, as seen below:

Velveteen Dream takes aim at Ricochet on Twitter

It’s hard to tell which is bigger: The spotlight over Ricochet’s head, or the target on his back. The acclaimed NXT newcomer hasn’t even debuted on WWE Network yet, but he’s already the subject of massive praise, precipitously high expectations and, now, a seemingly menacing tweet from Velveteen Dream.

Dream tagged @KingRicochet earlier this week when he tweeted a GIF of “The Lion King’s” most traumatizing scene. You know the one, where Scar — driven by the desire to become king — betrays his brother Mufasa and lets him plummet to his death. The GIF included a caption of Scar’s infamous line, “Long live the king.”

While it’s possible Dream was innocently sharing a snippet of Disney’s animated classic with his fellow NXT Superstar, it seems more plausible that the tweet was a not-so-subtle jab at the man nicknamed “King.” Ricochet replied with a “Lion King” GIF of his own on Tuesday.

The curious tagging of Ricochet comes on the heels of several recent inflammatory posts by Dream. The outspoken Superstar called out NXT’s “indy guys” in a now-deleted tweet two weeks ago, then followed up with a notepad missive that simultaneously took up the cause of “Entertainer Empowerment” and underscored Dream’s hatred of all things independent wrestling.

It’s unclear whether Dream had Ricochet, a veritable legend of the independent wrestling scene, in mind all this time. However, following Dream’s latest tweet, it’s safe to say that Ricochet has his attention now.