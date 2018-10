As noted, the WWE website started advertising WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for Friday’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, some time in the last 24 hours or so.

WWE has confirmed to Pro Wrestling Sheet that Hogan will be the host of the Crown Jewel event.

It’s interesting that WWE removed Hogan’s name from the Crown Jewel listing this afternoon but they have since confirmed him to be the host.