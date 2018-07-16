Hulk Hogan’s WWE Extreme Rules Meeting Filmed, Will Hogan Be On WWE TV This Week, More

As noted, WWE announced on Sunday that Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the Hall of Fame. Hogan was backstage for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh to meet with officials and Superstars about being back. Hogan formally apologized to the talents for his racist comments that were leaked a few years back, leading to his release from the company in 2015. Hogan spent a long time apologizing at Extreme Rules, for his comments, hurting others and embarrassing the company. Hogan also reminded everyone to remember to think about what they are saying as there are cameras everywhere these days, and pointing out how they could be recorded without realizing they are being recorded. Hogan reportedly received a big reaction from the talents at the end. Hogan was said to be very emotional as he shook hands and hugged talents at the end of the meeting.

In an update on Hogan being back, Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com noted on Twitter that Hogan’s meeting with the roster was filmed for an upcoming WWE Network special. Hogan reportedly said his goodbyes during Extreme Rules and was headed back home to Florida.

Regarding Hogan’s WWE future, Hogan will not be on this week’s TV shows and there’s no word yet on when he might be back. There was some speculation on Hogan being backstage for RAW and SmackDown but PWInsider reports that Hogan is not booked for this week’s episodes. It was also noted that Hogan has not signed a new contract of any kind, as of Sunday. The feeling at Extreme Rules was that Hogan is back with the company and Charly Caruso noted on the Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show how everyone was excited for Hogan to be back with the WWE family.

For those who missed it, below are Twitter comments from The Hulkster and daughter Brooke Hogan:

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018