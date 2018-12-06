Husband Of WWE Superstar Rips Nia Jax On Twitter

The Daily Star has an article on Ember Moon’s husband Matthew Palmer appaarently ripping Nia Jax on Twitter.

Palmer is an indie wrestler and trained with Moon when she got into the business. They were married this year.

Palmer deleted his tweet but screenshots were tweeted by fans. Palmer made the tweet during this week’s RAW when Moon and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey teamed up to face Jax and Tamina Snuka.

Palmer wrote: “Hope this unsafe moron doesn’t hurt my wife again.”

Below is the screenshot: