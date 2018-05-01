Identity & Post-Show Video Of RAW Jobbers, Heat – WWE Network Update, Braun Strowman

– Last night’s WWE RAW in Montreal saw The Authors of Pain destroy two local enhancement talents, Jean-Paul and Francois. They were played by Scott Parker and Shane Matthews, known as 3.0 on the indie scene. Their WWE NXT debuts came back on the April 2nd, 2016 episode, a squash loss to The Revival. Below is post-match video of the jobbers confusing Mike for Charly Caruso.

– WWE Sunday Night Heat will first be available on the WWE Network on Monday, May 7th, according to WWENetworkNews.com. The uploads will begin with the first episode from 1998 but there’s no word yet on how many episodes will be released with the first round.

– As noted, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn has been announced for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Strowman took to Twitter and wrote the following on the match: