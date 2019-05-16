Top international star Ilja Dragunov made his WWE NXT UK TV debut on today’s WWE Network episode.

The Russian Superstar defeated Jack Starz with the Torpedo Moscow finisher. Ilja dominated the match.

WWE wrote on their website about the match and praised Dragunov. They wrote, “The intense Ilja Dragunov turned in mesmerizing debut, as he met the attack of Jack Starz with a smile and finished him off with the devastating Torpedo Moscow. He came, he saw, he conquered. Holy (Mos)cow!”

As seen above, WWE posted backstage video of Dragunov’s explosive celebration after the match, which was recently taped in Glasgow, Scotland.

Below are a few shots from Dragunov’s debut: