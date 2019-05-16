Top international star Ilja Dragunov made his WWE NXT UK TV debut on today’s WWE Network episode.
The Russian Superstar defeated Jack Starz with the Torpedo Moscow finisher. Ilja dominated the match.
WWE wrote on their website about the match and praised Dragunov. They wrote, “The intense Ilja Dragunov turned in mesmerizing debut, as he met the attack of Jack Starz with a smile and finished him off with the devastating Torpedo Moscow. He came, he saw, he conquered. Holy (Mos)cow!”
As seen above, WWE posted backstage video of Dragunov’s explosive celebration after the match, which was recently taped in Glasgow, Scotland.
Below are a few shots from Dragunov’s debut:
We're already afraid.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR makes his #NXTUK in-ring debut NEXT! pic.twitter.com/nyzR74cnwU
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2019
Yes, we are still VERY much afraid of @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/X0Z5AqEWgg
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2019
.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is making a STATEMENT in his #NXTUK debut! pic.twitter.com/wX7V8ukeUe
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2019
WELL DONE, COMRADE! 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is VICTORIOUS in an impressive, and terrifying, #NXTUK in-ring debut! pic.twitter.com/SyCKe85JNK
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2019
.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is having A LOT of fun out there! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/xH9XAREYPm
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 15, 2019