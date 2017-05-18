Impact Confirms New Signings, James Storm – EC3 Promos For Tonight, Bully Ray’s Top 5

– Courtesy of The Fight Network, Impact Wrestling posted this video of Bully Ray’s top 5 matches in TNA – Mr. Anderson at Impact: No Surrender 2013, AJ Styles at Slammiversary 2011, Sting at Slammiversary 2013, Jeff Hardy at Lockdown 2013 and Devon at Against All Odds 2011.

– Impact posted the following graphic to confirm several recent signings – Kongo Kong, Diamante, Anthony Mayweather (Crimson), Wilcox (Jax Dane), Matt Sydal, Ava Storie and Dezmond Xavier.

Just some of the new faces you'll see on #IMPACTWrestling in the future! The future looks good! #IMPACTfulNews #MakeIMPACTGreat pic.twitter.com/jqaP0DOkWO — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 17, 2017

– James Storm and Ethan Carter III hype their much-anticipated match on tonight’s Impact episode in these new videos:

Now, @JamesStormBrand reacts to the over 30 lashings from @therealec3 from last week. Storm is livid and rightfully so. #FirstWord pic.twitter.com/4CwtHLRWY9 — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2017